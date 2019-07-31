Scene of the fire (Source: SINDONews)

- At least one person was killed and nine others injured as a ship caught fire in Karimun district of Indonesia's Kepulauan Riau province on July 31.According to a disaster official of Kepulauan Riau province, the accident happened when Ro-Ro KMP Sembilang ship was being repaired in a shipyard operated by PT Karimun Marine Shipyard.The fire was triggered after sparks, resulted from welding activities on the deck of the ship, reached tinner (liquid containing oil) there.All the victims were rushed to two nearby hospitals.The total number of people inside the ship remained unknown. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire.-VNA