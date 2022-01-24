Indonesia opens travel bubble for tourists from Singapore to Batam, Bintan
Indonesia is opening a safe travel corridor allowing people from Singapore to travel to Batam and Bintan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on January 24.
At a hotel in Bintan (Photo: Internet)
Speaking in a virtual press conference, Hartarto said the Indonesian Government decided to establish the travel bubble, as the COVID-19 cases in Batam and Bintan are now under control.
He added that the entry points will be Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam and Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan.
Travellers must be vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, and have a negative PCR test taken within three days (prior to travel), said Hartarto.
They must also have insurance worth 30,000 SGD (22,300 USD) and use the Indonesian COVID-19 tracing programmes PeduliLindungi and Blue Pass.
At the same press conference, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said that the travel bubble will be evaluated every week. “If we think it is good, we continue. If not, we stop," he said./.