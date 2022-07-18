World Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has emphasised the need for more migrant workers in various sectors to help the Thai economy recover from the pandemic.

World Thailand’s tourism fee collection policy covers all foreigners The planned 300-baht tourism fee is expected to apply to all foreigners entering Thailand without exception, serving as insurance coverage of up to 500,000 baht per person in case of accidents.

World WB eyes to boost partnership with Vietnam Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations is paying an official visit to Vietnam on July 18-19, during which he will discuss future cooperation between the bank and Vietnam and areas it will support the country in the next 4-5 years, with Vietnamese leaders.