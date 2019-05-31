Illustrative image (Source: jakartapost)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is preparing for Idul Fitri 2019, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, that will fall on June 5-6.



As one of the biggest national festivals, Idul Fitri is expected to welcome exodus among regions across the country.



Three months ago, the Indonesian transportation ministry prepared its infrastructure and dealt with traffic hotspots to ensure safety for citizens.



Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi advised people not to drive cars at a speed of more than 100 km per hour and limit the use of motorbikes.



Thousands of coaches are arranged to drive citizens for free or at low costs.



Airlines will also increase domestic flights at affordable prices. Several highways will consider free tolls on the occasion. –VNA