Indonesia promotes gender-equality, prevention of violence against women
Chairwoman of the Indonesia’s National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) Andy Yentriyani on December 6 called for solidarity and development of movements to enhance gender equality, and end violence against women in the country.
Chairwoman of the Indonesia’s National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) Andy Yentriyani (Photo: kompas.id)Jakarta (VNA) – Chairwoman of the Indonesia’s National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) Andy Yentriyani on December 6 called for solidarity and development of movements to enhance gender equality, and end violence against women in the country.
Speaking at a conference on challenges and opportunities of the sexual violence law, Yentriyani said the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is an annual campaign that is held from November 25 to December 10 on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
It is a reminder of the importance of the building of a common platform to create changes in the protection of women’s rights, she said, highlighting violence against women is a violation of human rights.
She said the prevention of violence against women movement was formed in 2001, and has developed as a national campaign attracting the participation of 119 organisations across 21 provinces.
Indonesian House of Representatives’ adoption of the Law No.12 on sexual violence crimes is a turning point in women protection movement, she said, describing it as an important legal corridor to build an equal society which is able to prevent all violations of human rights for women and girls./.