Indonesia proposes ASEAN+3 countries set up joint health security mechanism
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on ASEAN Plus Three countries, including 10 ASEAN members and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, to establish a health security mechanism to deal with future pandemics.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Source: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on ASEAN Plus Three countries, including 10 ASEAN members and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, to establish a health security mechanism to deal with future pandemics.
Addressing the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit held online on November 14, Widodo shared his views on efforts to strengthen health recovery mechanisms, with the focus on developing health infrastructure at a national level.
He stressed the need for increased investment to ensure the access to health services with reasonable prices so as to improve the community’s recovery capacity and readiness in public health in emergencies.
The Indonesian leader proposed building digital health technology as part of public health infrastructure, adding that the current pandemic shows the importance of a strong regional health system in medical equipment, medicine, materials and vaccines.
He also stressed the necessity to set up a regional comprehensive framework in response to the pandemic and highlighted the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases./.