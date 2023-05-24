Indian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno at the opening of the Indonesia n Tourism Industry Association’s (GIPI’s) national working meeting in Jakarta on May 23, 2023. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is targeting 10 billion USD from the tourism sector in 2023 from the 6 billion USD set earlier this year.

Speaking at the Indonesian Tourism Industry Association's (GIPI’s) national working meeting in Jakarta on May 23, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said the revenue will be boosted, including by increasing the number of flights to attract foreign tourists, whose number is targeted to reach 8.5 million in 2023.



Uno said he is confident that the target will be achieved considering that in the first quarter of this year, the number of foreign tourist visits was recorded at 2.25 million.



Besides, he is targeting that the contribution of the creative economy sector will reach 26.46 billion USD this year and the creation of 45 million new jobs in the tourism and creative economy sector.



On the same occasion, GIPI chairperson Haryadi Sukamdani said that the association will push for the opening of direct flights, including with China and India./.