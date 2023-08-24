The Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk GFA-type helicopters purchased by Indonesia are commonly used to deliver and extract troops. (Photo:freemalaysiatoday.com )

Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia has signed a deal to buy 24 transport helicopters from US weapons maker Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) to strengthen its military air fleet, the country's defence ministry said on August 23.

The latest deal, signed by Indonesia’s aerospace state-owned company Dirgantara Indonesia and Lockheed Martin, is for Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk GFA-type helicopters, which the company says are commonly used to "deliver and extract troops".

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's defence minister, said the purchase could increase the strength of Indonesia's military.

The country's defence ministry did not give a value for the deal.

Indonesia has increased its defence spending in recent years to overhaul its fleet, which includes US-made F-16 and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 jets.



Earlier this month, Indonesia bought 12 new drones from Turkish Aerospace worth 300 million USD./.