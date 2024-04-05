Illustrative image (Photo: Jakarta Post)

Jakarta (VNA) - Head of the National Food Agency of Indonesia (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Adi said on April 4 that the rice assistance programme for citizens is progressing positively, contributing to price control.

As of April 3, the realisation of rice assistance in the first period from January to March 2024 nationally has reached 641,000 tonnes.

Adi said the distribution of rice by Bapanas is in accordance with Law No. 18 of 2013 on Food and Presidential Regulation No.66 of 2021 on the National Food Agency, which regulate that one of the tasks of Bapanas is maintaining food availability and stability.

He explained that rice assistance, under which every beneficiary receives 10kg of the commodity, targets 22 million beneficiaries in Indonesia.

The assistance programme had earlier been implemented in 2023 in two phases and is continued in 2024 from January-March and may be continued from April-June if the State budget is still able to support it.

President Joko Widodo also said the rice assistance could be continued until December if the budget is sufficient./.