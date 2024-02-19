Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia is aiming targeting to create as many as 6,000 tourism villages throughout 2024 to boost national economic growth.

Talking to reporters in Bogor city, West Java on February 18, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said that those 6,000 tourism villages would be able to contribute 4.5% to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

When the target is realised, it would create 4.4 million jobs in the creative economy sector, he said, adding that there has been a positive growth of 30% in the visits to tourism villages after the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have so far been two tourism villages in Indonesia that are considered the best at the global level, Nglanggeran tourism village in Yogyakarta and Panglipuran tourism village in Bali./.