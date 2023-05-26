World Singapore’s economy grows by 0.4% in Q1 Singapore’s economy grew by 0.4% on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2023, lower than the 2.1% expansion in the previous quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on May 25.

ASEAN Initiative for ASEAN Integration Task Force holds 70th meeting The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force held its 70th meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on May 25, with the participation of all member states and Timor-Leste who joined for the first time as an observer.

World Indonesia, Iran ink MoU to boost Halal products cooperation The governments of Indonesia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in Halal products assurance (JPH).

World Malaysia eyes to become regional aerospace, maritime hub Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the 2023 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA ’23) exhibition will reinforce Malaysia as a regional hub for the aerospace and maritime industries.