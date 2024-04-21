Indonesian police (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian police will deploy more than 5,000 personnel to ensure security for the 10th World Water Forum (WWF), which will take place from May 18-25 in Bali - the country's famous tourist island.



Police Inspector General and Bali Police Chief Ida Bagus Kade Putra Narendra said on April 21 that Bali police are ready to coordinate with the National Armed Forces (TNI) and other stakeholders to secure the global forum.



Security at the WWF will be similar to the G20. The venues will be divided into three rings of security, he said.

The security operation will be carried out for 10 days, starting on May 17, by prioritising preemptive and preventive measures with the mobilisation of other forces.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing Mohammad Zainal Fatah said the Indonesian government will propose strategic water-related projects worth 9.6 billion USD at the forum.



The projects are currently being curated and selected by the Ministry of National Development Planning, he added.



According to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, representatives from 193 countries are scheduled to attend the ministerial meetings of the forum. Eight heads of state have so far confirmed their attendance.

Themed "Water for Shared Prosperity," the upcoming forum will cover six sub-themes: water security and prosperity; water for humans and nature; disaster risk reduction and management; governance, cooperation, and hydro diplomacy; sustainable water finance; and knowledge and innovation.

It is expected to issue a ministerial declaration./.