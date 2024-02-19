Indonesia warns of climate change-induced rice price hikes
Climate and weather changes are causing crop failures, thereby leading to the rice prices soaring across the world, including Indonesia, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
As reported by the Indonesian news agency Antara, the President pointed out that the amount of rice consumption in Indonesia has not changed, though production has decreased, thereby resulting in a supply shortage and price hikes.
According to the National Food Agency (Bapanas), the average price of Indonesia’s premium rice reached 16,100 IDR (1.1 USD) per kilogramme.
In a bid to address this problem, the Indonesian government distributed rice aid to 22 million beneficiary families, as per data managed by the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture.
According to the president, the 2024 rice aid will be distributed from January to June and will be extended if the state budget allows./.