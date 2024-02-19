World Malaysia has new President of the Senate Former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament Datuk Mutang Tagal was elected as the 20th President of Malaysia's Dewan Negara (Senate) on February 19.

World Philippines busts haul of giant clam shells The Philippine authorities have seized 336 giant clam shell pieces buried in the shorelines of Bugsuk island in Palawan province.

World Singapore to spend 1 billion SGD developing AI in five years Singapore’s plan to invest more than 1 billion SGD (743 million USD) in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next five years could strengthen its position as a global business and innovation hub, tech executives said as reported by CNBC.

World Indonesia targets 6,000 tourism villages in 2024 Indonesia is aiming targeting to create as many as 6,000 tourism villages throughout 2024 to boost national economic growth.