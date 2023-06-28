Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia plans to raise its mandatory palm oil-based biodiesel blending to 40% in the next few years, but for now will keep it unchanged at 35%, its Minister for Energy & Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif has said.



Since February, the world's biggest palm oil producer has raised mandatory blending from 30% to 35%. However, the requirement has not been fully implemented in some areas.



Arifin said Indonesia wants to maximise the use of domestic resources and reduce dependency on crude oil, and authorities have completed research and road tests for B40.



Eddy Abdurrachman, CEO of Indonesia's CPO fund agency, said the ministry is pushing the B35 mandate to be fully implemented by August 1.



According to leading industry officials and analysts, Indonesia's biodiesel policy and the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern could further strain global inventories of the most used cooking oil, lifting palm oil prices this year./.