World Thailand approves increase in budget deficit The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to increase the 2025 budget deficit by 153 billion THB (3.6 billion USD), a move aimed at stimulating the economy which is lagging its peers in the region.

World Singapore hands down first conviction in money laundering case A Singaporean court sentenced Cambodian national Su Wenqiang to 13 months in jail after he pleaded guilty on April 2 to money laundering.

ASEAN ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 held The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) and relevant stakeholders, held the ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh on April 2.