Indonesian children urged to engage in three hours of daily physical activities
Children with regular physical activities have their bonds elongated. (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) – It is necessary to develop a three-hour timeframe for physical activities for children every day to ensure their growth and development, an Indonesian physical and pediatric expert said on April 2.
Physical and pediatric rehabilitation specialist at the Cipto Mangunkusumo National General Hospital, Dr Rizky Kusuma Wardhani elaborated that children with regular physical activities have their bonds elongated.
Children aged 3-5 can engage in such activities as running and jumping inside the house or outdoors, for approximately three hours, she said, adding those aged 6-17 or going to school, apart from the three hours of physical activities, can add more structured and planned sports activities at least thrice a week, with a duration of 60 minutes.
She also suggested moderate to heavy physical activities like running and cycling with a longer duration or distance.
Physical activities can also stimulate gross and fine motor skills in children, and improve social skills by playing with peers.
She stressed that the activities could help reduce the risks of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease while supporting brain development and increasing cognitive skills./.