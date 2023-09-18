ASEAN ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Information Ministers to gather in Da Nang The 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) meeting, the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting, and related senior officials' meetings are scheduled to take place in the central city of Da Nang from September 20 to 23.

World Indonesia to own largest EV battery plant in Southeast Asia Indonesian President Joko Widodo on September 14 announced that a battery plant for electric vehicles (EV) in Karawang, West Java, is expected to become the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand to restart FTA negotiation with EU​ Thailand is preparing to embark on talks on a free-trade agreement with the EU with the aim of concluding the deal within two years.

World Demand slump hampers Malaysia’s economic growth RAM Rating Services Bhd (RAM Ratings) forecast that the Malaysian economy possibly faces formidable challenges in the remaining months of this year amidst soft global demand and other headwinds.