Indonesian President calls for AIS states’ solidarity in dealing with common challenges
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underlined three major focal points that island states should concentrate on to enhance their capacity to respond to challenges in the future after the first High-Level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Jakarta on October 11.
President Widodo held that archipelagic and island states are the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
He highlighted three aspects that need to be advanced - solidarity, equality, and inclusivity as principles which must be held together, along with priority on concrete cooperation that is adjusted to the needs of recipient countries; and robust and dynamic cooperation framework to respond to challenges going forward.
The President said in order to tackle climate change, AIS participating countries need to find solutions that are based on innovation and technology.
The Indonesian leader emphasised that all archipelagic and island countries, whether large or small, developed or developing, are facing challenges, such as rising sea levels, marine resource management, and marine pollution.
Collaboration and solidarity between archipelagic and island countries are crucial to creating strategic, concrete, and tactical measures for tackling shared problems, he stressed.
Indonesia is also committed to preparing grant funds to be used for the interests of developing AIS countries, he added./.
