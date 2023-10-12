ASEAN ASEAN Committee in US marks bloc’s 56th anniversary The ASEAN Committee in New York held a ceremony to mark the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on October 10 (local time).

World Thailand focuses on development of strategic sectors Thailand has approved investment applications worth a combined 41 billion THB (1.1 billion USD) in projects including the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), the generation of renewable energy from waste, data centres, and travel and tourism infrastructure and equipment.

ASEAN ASEAN enhances cooperation with Japan, China in natural disaster management The 6th bilateral meetings between the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) and Japan and China were held in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on October 11.

World Malaysian government strives to strengthen value of local currency The clarity of policies including for the Madani economy framework that anchor the comprehensive restructuring of the Malaysian economy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) can help in attracting investments and strengthening the value of the ringgit (MYR), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said at the Dewan Rakyat (lower house) on October 10.