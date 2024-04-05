At a station in Jakarta (Photo: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) plans to offer a free rides home to people in the capital of Jakarta and surrounding areas to avoid traffic jams during the upcoming Muslim Lebaran holiday.



The programme, which kicked off on April 5, has received support from 88 enterprises.



Dodi Apriansyah, Secretary of Indonesia’s state insurance company Jasa Raharja, said that 1,536 buses are expected to participate in this programme and will transport more than 80,000 people to nearly 20 localities.

Besides buses, the programme also provides 60 free train trips and 30 ships which can carry up to 24,500 people.



BUMN aims to provide more than 80,200 free rides home during the Lebaran holiday in the "2024 Fun Homecoming Programme” under the coordination of Jasa Raharja company.



The number of people receiving support to return home this year has increased significantly compared to last year. Of which more than 55,600 people travel by bus, nearly 19,000 people by train and more than 5,600 people by boat./.