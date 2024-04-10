People come to the State Palace to attend the Idul Fitri ceremony and the open house party hosted by Indonesia n President Joko Widodo. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Idul Fitri – the biggest celebration of Indonesian Muslims in a year was held on April 10 at the Presidential Palace, also known as the State Palace and Merdeka Palace.



Since early morning, many people have lined up in front of the palace to wait for their turn to attend the Idul Fitri ceremony and the open house party hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. There are no specific dress codes for the ceremony attendants as long as they dress politely, wear shoes, and do not wear jeans.



This event was held again at the palace for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Indonesia in 2020. Therefore, it attracted a lot of people.



This year's Idul Fitri open house at the Presidential Palace is more meaningful as it was held in the last year of President Widodo's term and he will transfer power next October to his successor. Many ministers and government officials attended the ceremony.



The President took this occasion to thank the people who have supported him during the past two terms and the people also thanked him for what he has done for the development of Indonesia./.