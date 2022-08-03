Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on August 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 3, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business RoK expects to cooperate with Vietnam in human resources training, technology transfer The Republic of Korea (RoK) wishes to collaborate with Vietnam in high quality human resources training, technology transfer as well as in mineral exploitation and processing, said RoK Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang during talks with visiting Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien in Seoul on August 2.

Business Son La longan to be served on Vietnam Airlines flights Longan grown in the northwestern province of Son La will be served on in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines flights under an agreement signed on August 2 between local cooperatives and the Noi Bai Catering Services Joint Stock Company (NCS) and Vietnam Air Catering Services Joint Stock Company (VINACS).