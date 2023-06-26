Videos Vietnamese Products Week underway in Japan Vietnamese Products Week 2023 is underway in Japan’s Saitama Prefecture and all supermarkets and retail outlets of the AEON network in the country.

Business Fertiliser enterprises apply modern technology to reduce emissions Fertiliser manufacturers have implemented solutions to significantly reduce their carbon emission in production and improve energy efficiency.

Business Singapore firm to expand ownership in Vietnamese logistics provider Singaporean company PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment plans to continue increasing its stake in Vietnam’s logistics provider South Logistics Joint Stock Company (Sotrans).

Business Vietnam Airlines requested to transfer Skypec to Petrovietnam The Government has just requested the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to carry out plans to transfer Vietnam Air Petrol Company (Skypec) from the Vietnam Airlines Corporation to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam).