Industry ministry, Samsung jointly train molding technicians
Deputy Director of the Department of Industry Pham Tuan Anh speaks at the event. (Photo: ITN)

Hanoi (VNA) –
The programme aims to realise their cooperation agreement on training Vietnamese molding technicians for the 2020-2023 period, which was signed during the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Joint Committee on Energy, Industry and Trade Cooperation in 2019.
As many as 30 trainees from mechanical engineering and mold companies will undergo a 14-week training course, including 10 weeks in Vietnam and four weeks in the RoK.
The objective of the programme is to train 200 mold technicians and improve their skills in mold design, fabrication and production with a focus on high-precision engineering.
According to the MoIT, the value of the mold and precision engineering industry in Vietnam is now estimated at over 1 billion USD each year. Particularly, with an annual growth rate of 18%, this industry is attracting the attention of many domestic and foreign businesses.
Notably, Vietnamese enterprises make only 8.5% of plastic injection molds, while the rest are metal stamping molds. Therefore, there is a high demand for molds in various industries such as plastics, mechanical engineering, machinery parts and components. This presents a significant opportunity for domestic firms to enhance their capacity to join the global supply chain./.