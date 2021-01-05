Business Gov’t issues Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development The Government has recently issued Resolution No.01/NQ-CP on key measures to carry out the 2021 socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City targets higher exports by key earners in 2021 HCM City has set a goal of boosting the export of its key products this year and beyond via trade promotion activities and assistance to enterprises.

Business PM attends ground-breaking, launch ceremonies of major southern expressways Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the breaking ground ceremony for the first phase of the My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project in Vinh Long city in the Mekong Delta province of the same name on January 4.