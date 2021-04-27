Information ministry calls for use of COVID-19 tracing tools
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a document guiding the use of tools to prevent, control, and trace COVID-19 cases in the community, as travel demand is forecast to soar during the April 30 - May 1 holiday.
The set of tools comprise the Bluezone app, which issues alerts on any contact with suspected cases, and the NCOVI app, which manages voluntary health declarations and a COVID-19 tracking map.
According to the MIC’s Authority of Information Technology Application, QR scanning in public places plays an important role in the fight against the pandemic. It should be carried out on Bluezone, NCOVI, and Vietnam Health Declaration.
The ministry affirmed that the widespread use of these tools will help to precisely trace areas with suspected cases.
Vietnam had reported no new COVID-19 infections for 12 hours as of 6am on April 27, with its tally unchanged at 2,852 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department said that a total 2,516 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear. The death toll remains at 35./.