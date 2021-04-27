Society Vietnam’s largest man-made crystal lagoon to be launched Final touches are being put on the 6.1-hectare salt-water lagoon in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Ocean Park, which will be launched during the upcoming public holiday this weekend.

Society Da Nang starts legal proceeding against illegal entry organisers Police in the central city of Da Nang have started legal proceedings and detained 14 suspects involving in a ring of brokering and organising illegal entry to Vietnam for Chinese people.

Society Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 finale slated for December The Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 final will be organised in Ho Chi Minh City on December 17, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Recruitment demand soars in textile & garment, IT sectors The effectiveness of free trade agreements, especially the EU– Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has helped to increase export orders for textile and garment enterprises in Vietnam, leading to high recruitment demand in the first and second quarter, according to Navigos Group, a recruitment service provider in Vietnam.