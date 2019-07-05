The Ministry of Information and Communications hosted a conference on July 4 to review its departments’ public administration reforms which received low rating last year. (Source: mic.gov.vn)

– The Ministry of Information and Communications hosted a conference on July 4 to review its departments’ public administration reforms which received low rating last year.The Ministry of Information and Communications scored 79.21 points in Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index in 2018, ranking 16th out of 18 ministries and ministry-level agencies. The score was 6.96 points lower than the previous year, down 14 places from the second spot.Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung attributed the outcome to personnel shortage while the workload was very large. Therefore, some agencies finished the tasks assigned by the government behind the schedule and there were delays in issuance of several legal documents and response to public enquiries, he said.The ministry has so far provided 71 3- and 4-level online public services; however, the number of public services receiving online enquiries only accounted for 25 percent. Some agencies have yet to receive and respond applications through public post, the minister added.Hung emphasized through the annual PAR Index, the ministry’s agencies were able to identify strengths and weaknesses in implementing reforms and know what need to change to enhance the effectiveness of the process.He urged the ministry’s agencies to fulfill all tasks of the public administration reform plans for the last six months of 2019 to improve the PAR ranking this year.In 2018, the State Bank of Vietnam ranked first in the PAR Index, scoring 90.57 points, while the Transport Ministry achieved the lowest with 75.13 points. –VNA