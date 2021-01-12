Society Early disaster warning system discussed The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a meeting in Hanoi on January 11 to discuss launching a project on building an early disaster warning system for the mountainous and midland regions.

Society Flight attendant prosecuted for spreading contagious disease to others The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City announced on January 11 that it had approved the Investigation Security Agency’s decision to begin legal proceedings against a 28-year-old flight attendant, who is COVID-19 Patient No. 1,342, for “spreading contagious disease to others”.

Environment Infographic Vietnam forest facts and figures over years The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.

Society Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi. These days, major streets in Hanoi are adorned with flags and posters to celebrate the important event.