Environment Hanoi’s agencies requested to stop using single-use plastics The Hanoi People’s Committee has asked all of its organisations and agencies to refrain from using plastic bags and single-use plastics starting from this month.

Environment KOICA funds disaster risk reduction project in Da Nang Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city Huynh Duc Tho on November 12 worked with Director of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Kim Jin-oh on a project to reduce disaster risks funded by the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the central coastal city.

Environment World's smallest ungulates spotted in Vietnam after nearly 30 years For the first time in almost three decades, the silver-backed chevrotain or mouse deer that is thought to be on the verge of extinction has been spotted in a jungle in Vietnam.

Environment Urban railway helps reduce carbon emissions: JICA Urban railways are a way to cut carbon emissions in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).