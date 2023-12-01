Business Vietnamese, Chinese firms seal 21 deals across sectors Vietnamese firms and their Chinese peers inked 21 agreements and economic contracts in agro-forestry-fishery import and export, trade, logistics, and high-tech agriculture at a November 30 business networking forum held in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Business Transactions worth from 400 million VND must be reported to state bank from Dec 1 Transactions with a value of 400 million VND (16,520 USD) or more must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, according to a new decision issued by the Prime Minister.

Business HCM City lures over 3 billion USD in FDI in 11 months Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of 2023, down 12.9% year-on-year, the city’s Statistics Office has announced.

Business Investor of 5.82-trillion-VND Quang Tri airport named The Quang Tri People's Committee has recently issued a decision approving the selection of the investor for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport construction project worth over 5.82 trillion VND (239.408 million USD).