Insignia for environment cause awarded to outgoing UN Resident Coordinator
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 20 granted the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment” insignia to outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra.
United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 20 granted the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment” insignia to outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra.
At the handover ceremony, Ha expressed his thanks to the coordinator and the UN for actively supporting Vietnam in the field of natural resources and environment.
As the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Malhotra has actively promoted the UN agenda to help Vietnam respond more effectively to climate change and natural disasters, as well as sustainably managing natural resources and the environment through the One Strategic Plan for the 2017-2021 period between the Vietnamese Government and the UN in the country.
The UN has been accompanying Vietnamese agencies, including the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, to carry out joint efforts to respond to climate change, with the focus on Vietnam’s implementation of the Paris agreement, especially the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).
Expressing his honour to receive the insignia, Malhotra said that Vietnam has an increasingly important role and voice at the UN thanks to its active and responsible participation in and contributions to common activities of the international community and the UN. He also pledged to maintain support for the Southeast Asian nation.
Over the past time, the UN has made important and positive contributions to Vietnam through macro-policy making as well as financial and technical support for the building and implementation of policies on climate change, sustainable management of natural resources and the environment./.