General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) receives Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central CommitteeTran Cam Tu in Vientiane on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee led by its Chairman Tran Cam Tu is paying a working visit to Laos on November 9 - 10.



Meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on November 9, Tu, who is also a Politburo member, reaffirmed that Vietnam always gives top priority to the two countries’ relations and considers this a strategic task vital to the security and development of each nation.



He also informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with the LPRP Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.



Tu noted the two inspection commissions will continue close coordination by sharing information and experience, and effectively carrying out agreements.



The host leader asked the commissions to boost information exchange in Party building, especially in corruption prevention and control, to help successfully implement the resolutions of the two Parties’ national congresses and unceasingly improve the CPV and LPRP’s leadership and combatant capabilities.



He also expressed his delight at the growing Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and briefed his guest about his country’s recent situation.



Earlier the same day, Tu and his Lao counterpart Khamphanh Phommathath held talks, during which they informed each other of their respective Parties and countries’ situation; shared experience in examination, supervision, and discipline affairs in their Parties, along with the corruption fight; and discussed cooperation orientations for the time ahead.



Concluding the event, they signed a cooperation agreement between the two inspection commissions for 2022-2026./.