Hanoi (VNA) – In 2023, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) will push ahead with researching and applying atomic energy for peaceful purposes and socio-economic development.
According to its 2023 plan, VINATOM is set to step up scientific studies and application of research findings to health care, industry, agriculture, and the environment, helping with national socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will focus on its strong research areas, including nuclear physics, neutron physics, nuclear reactor physics, nuclear safety, nuclear fuel, environmental radioactivity monitoring, radiochemistry, and radiobiology in order to increase scientific reports on reputable international journals.
The institute will also boost research and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to the studies on nuclear structure and reaction, nuclear safety, environmental monitoring, and nuclear medicine.
In addition, it will continue training personnel for safely and effectively operating new reactors, and enhance the capacity of researching nuclear power safety technology.
Tran Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director of VINATOM under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that last year, the Da Lat nuclear reactor operated for 4,530 hours, nearly 51% higher than the target and also the highest number of hours it worked for so far, to generate radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Vietnam./.
