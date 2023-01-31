Sci-Tech Headquarters of Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology inaugurated Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 17 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the headquarters of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) at the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech Vietnam hands over systems to help Laos boost digital transformation The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications handed over a platform for massive open online courses (MOOCs) and a security operations centre (SOC) system to the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications on January 11.

Sci-Tech HCM City promotes application of AI technology across areas Many sectors and units in Ho Chi Minh City have strengthened the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various fields, aiming to enhancing the efficiency of production, promoting administrative reform and improving investment environment.