Business Infographic Sectors continue to grow despite Covid-19 Despite being affected by COVID-19 in 2020, all 3 areas of agriculture, forestry and fisheries; industry and construction; services still achieved a higher growth rate compared to 2019.

Business Telecom revenue tops 5.62 billion VND in 2020 The revenue of Vietnamese network operators reached more than 130 trillion VND (5.62 billion USD) in 2020, up 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to the statistics from Ministry of Information and Communication.