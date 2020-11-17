Society More Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan (China) Two Vietnam Airlines repatriation flights brought home more than 240 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) on November 16 thanks to concerted efforts of competent authorities from both sides.

Society Helmets for Kids programme to expand to rural communities in 3 provinces Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation, the National Traffic Safety Committee and the Ministry of Education and Training have expanded the Helmets for Kids programme to rural communities in the provinces of Yen Bai, Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang.

Society Flight brings home nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens from Canada A Vietnam Airlines repatriation flight brought home nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens from Canada on November 15 – 16 thanks to concerted efforts of competent authorities from both sides.