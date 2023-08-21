Culture - Sports Infographic Hanoi opens 5,000 square-metre Ho Guom Opera House As a cultural space for both modern and traditional art, Ho Guom Opera House, which spans 5,000 square metres in the heart of Hanoi, links with historical and architectural landscapes surrounding Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake to form a cultural complex, and help promote the city’s socio-economic and tourism development.

Culture - Sports Infographic Cham pottery art named on UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage The pottery craft of the Cham people has existed for a long period of time and been maintained by the Cham community in Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province, and in Binh Duc pottery village in Bac Binh district, Binh Thuan province.