International arrivals to Vietnam surge in first two months
Vietnam welcomed 49,200 foreign tourists in the first two months of 2022, representing a year-on-year surge of 71.7 percent
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam accounts for 10 per cent of global footwear exports
Viet Nam occupied over 10 percent of share in the world footwear market for the first time, according to the World Footwear Yearbook 2021.
See more
InfographicVisit Vietnam Year 2022 highlights Green tourism
“Quang Nam - Green tourism destination” has been chosen as the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
InfographicHa Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.
InfographicVietnam resumes visa exemption for citizens from 13 countries
The Vietnamese Government on March 15 agreed to waive entry visa requirements for foreign nationals entering the country from 13 nations.
InfographicVietnam to reopen for foreign travellers from March 15
The government has agreed to reopen inbound and outbound tourism from March 15 under new normal conditions.
InfographicHoi An among world's most romantic destinations
In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.