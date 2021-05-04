World Myanmar parcel bomb blast leaves five dead, one injured The Myanmar media said on May 4 that five were killed and another seriously injured in a parcel bomb blast in the south of the country.

World Thailand’s border trade strongly surges in Q1 Thailand's border and transit trade value increased by 19.3 percent year on year to 384 billion baht (12.3 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2021.

World Thousands of new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asian countries The Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand on May 3 reported thousands of new COVID-19 cases, while Indonesia announced that it detected several new infections of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant in Jakarta.