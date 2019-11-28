Sci-Tech Quang Ninh to host Techfest Vietnam 2019 The national start-up day “Techfest Vietnam 2019” is scheduled to take place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 4-6, a local official has announced.

Sci-Tech Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park must serve as hub for hi-tech workforce training The Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park must serve as the country’s hub for hi-tech workforce training, said Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during her visit to the Hanoi-based park on November 23.

Sci-Tech Vietnam lacks human resources for digital transformation While there is much more data than ever before and digital technologies are growing very fast, there is a huge shortage of human resources, experts have told a conference at the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City.