International tourists to Cambodia shoot up 211%
Visitors to the Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap province of Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia welcomed 3.92 million international tourist arrivals during the first nine months of 2023, surging 211% year on year, the country’s Ministry of Tourism said on November 3.
Thailand topped the sources of international arrivals, followed by Vietnam and China. The three countries posted the respective growth rates of 189%, 156%, and 549% in the numbers of visitors to Cambodia, according to the ministry’s report.
Meanwhile, 1.34 million foreign tourists visited Cambodia by air, up 186%, and 2.58 million by land and waterways, up 224%.
Top Sopheak, Secretary of State and Spokesman of the Tourism Ministry, said the country expects to receive at least 5 million international arrivals this year.
He voiced his belief that more international tourists will be attracted to Cambodia after Siem Reap Angkor International Airport becomes operational on October 16.
Tourism is one of the four pillars of the Cambodian economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export; agriculture; and construction and real estate./.