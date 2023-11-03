World Vietnam chairs discussion of ESCAP committee on macroeconomic policy Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, who is also Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), chaired the final discussion of the fourth session of ESCAP’s Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction and Financing for Development on November 3.

World Southeast Asia's rubber producers brace for new EU rules The European Union (EU)'s rules aimed at stopping deforestation threaten widespread disruption for Southeast Asia's rubber sector, from Cambodia's 30,000 small farmers to major exporters in Thailand and Malaysia, according to Nikkei Asia.

World Indonesia builds green hospital in new capital city Indonesian President Joko Widodo has attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Mayapada Hospital Nusantara in the capital city of Nusantara (IKN), East Kalimantan province.

World Thailand’s exports show sighn of recovery Automobiles and auto parts, electronics and agricultural products will drive Thai exports in the final quarter of this year, though shipments overall will remain sluggish for 2023, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).