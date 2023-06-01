Illustrative photo (Photo: businessinsider.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Four out of the five international undersea cables that were damaged last year and early this year have been repaired, the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on June 1.

Up to now, only the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) internet cable that connects Vietnam with the rest of Asia is still experiencing errors. The APG, with 10,400 km of cable under the Pacific Ocean, is the cable with the largest bandwidth connecting to Vietnam. It provides a maximum bandwidth of 54 terabytes per second and opened in 2016.

In late December 2022 and mid-January this year, the cable had an problem with its connection to Hong Kong and another cable 151 km offshore. The two errors affected the entire line.

The errors on APG route are expected to be fixed in June.

With the completed repair and restoration of normal operation by four undersea cable routes - IA, SMW3, AAE-1 and AAG, the quality of Vietnam's internet services has improved as there are more connection options, with better latency. Telecom operators will be more flexible in navigating data traffic, ensuring service quality and enhancing the experience for internet customers./.