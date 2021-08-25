At the event (Photo: Vietnamese delegation)

Beijing (VNA) – The chemistry team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 25 participated in the “Safe Environment” category within the framework of the International Army Games 2021 at Korla military base in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.



The Vietnamese team, comprising 20 officers and soldiers, was divided into two groups and competed with their rivals from China and Belarus. The best results were achieved by the Chinese team.

As scheduled, they will enter the second competition day with the shooting event on August 29 and relay event on August 31.

Later, the organising board will announce the first, second and third runners-up in the “Safe Environment” category.

The International Army Games 2021 is hosted by Russia with 36 competitions in 12 countries and territories. China hosts the “Safe Environment”, “Clear Sky” and “Suvorov Attack” competitions./.