Delegates at the event (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Military - Civil Medicine Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s Health Strategy and Policy Institute and the Iverson Health Innovation Research Institute of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, held an international conference on digital health on November 8.



Held both in-person and online formats, the event provided a platform to facilitate a dialogue on the opportunities, challenges, and necessary conditions for both Australia and Vietnam in the transformation of the healthcare system, with a focus on primary health care, toward a patient-centric care model through digital health solutions.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Health Minister Prof. Tran Van Thuan said the medical sector has adopted numerous information technology (IT) apps and digital transformation to support the mission of protecting, caring for, and improving health of the people.



He said the MoH considers digital transformation a focal point of its work and gives priority to the IT application and digital transformation to carry out the National Digital Transformation Programme. This approach aims to improve the capacity and effectiveness of management and professional operations while creating favourable conditions for the public to access healthcare services.



The official called for digitising all information related to workforce, resources, licensing and registration processes, while ensuring the security and safety of cyber environment.



To such end, he urged the active involvement of the entire sector, the public and businesses, and support of international partners as well./.