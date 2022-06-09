Business Vietnam imports nearly 14,000 cars in May According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the country spent some 366 million USD to import nearly 14,000 CBU cars of all kinds in May.

Business Quang Ninh prioritises seaport connectivity Goods passing through Quang Ninh’s seaports have grown over 10 percent on average since the beginning of 2022, mostly thanks to the coastal northern province’s investment in related infrastructure and services.

Business Over 24 trillion VND worth of business bonds issued in May Vietnamese businesses mobilised 24.1 trillion VND (1.08 billion USD) in May through one public and 34 private corporate bond issuances, according to the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA).

Business Cooperatives’ products, services introduced at Hanoi exhibition The Coop-Expo 2022 opened at Vinhomes Royal City in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi on June 8, introducing typical products and services of cooperatives across the country.