At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2019 International Environment and Energy Technology Exhibition (Entech Vietnam 2019) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12.



The exhibition drew the participation 140 organisations and firms, which have introduced at 175 pavilions hundreds of products and technologies in environmental treatment, new and renewable energy and environmentally-friendly products.



It offers chances for foreign businesses to seek partners in the Vietnamese market in particular and the Southeast Asian region in general. Meanwhile, Vietnamese firms may seek technologies and partners to improve capacity for domestic energy and environment projects.



Notably, for the first time, an area of 100 sq.m. was zoned off for an exhibition on Smart City, featuring devices and solutions to smart city development.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Hung Thinh said that over the time, the Party and State have devised many policies to bolster the development of environment technologies.



The exhibition runs until June 14 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.-VNA