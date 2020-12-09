Int’l expo on support industries, processing-manufacturing opens
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The International Expo on Support Industries and Processing - Manufacturing (VIMEXPO) 2020 kicked off in Hanoi on December 9, featuring nearly 250 stalls from over 170 exhibitors.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said that amid global integration, the opportunities from free trade agreements lay an important foundation for Vietnam to industrialise in a sustainable manner.
Country Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos Kyle Kelhofer expressed his honour at assisting Vietnamese firms in joining global supply chains and developing support industries and links between foreign-invested enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Ivo Sieber said the processing and manufacturing sector has become a major pillar of Vietnam’s economic growth in recent years.
Switzerland could partner with Vietnam in improving the capacity of local firms and product quality, he said.
As part of the event, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Industry Agency held two workshops on Vietnam’s support industry - potential and opportunities, and opportunities and challenges in participating in global supply chains.
A business matching event will also be held to link support industry firms and purchasers such as Samsung, Canon, Thaco, Honda, Toyota, ABB, and Tung Lam.
The three-day event is expected to attract about 15,000 visitors./.
