Business National industrial encouragement programme approved The Prime Minister on November 20 signed Decision No.1881/QD-TTg approving the national industrial encouragement programme for the 2021-2025 period.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,175 VND per USD on November 23, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 20).

Business Vietnamese firms in Laos gather to propose measures against difficulties Over 100 Vietnamese firms doing business in Laos joined a conference in Vientiane on November 22 to collect raise their ideas to be submitted to the two Prime Ministers so as to ease difficulties they are facing.

Business Muong Khuong mandarin week opens in Hanoi Foodies in Hanoi have a chance to enjoy the local cuisine of the northwestern region when visiting the Week of Muong Khuong mandarins and other Lao Cai province’s agricultural products which opened at Big C Thang Long supermarket on November 21.