A design by Diego Cortizas of Chula. — (Photos courtesy of N Group Media)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - As many as 100 child models will hit the catwalk at the Vietnam International Fashion & Beauty Festival (VIFBF).



The show takes place between December 11-15 at the International Centre of Exhibition, 91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi.



Designer Le Tran Dac Ngoc, a member of the organising board, revealed at a recent press conference that many famous brands and fashion designers from Germany, Spain, China, Indonesia, Philippines, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam will display their creations.



“It’s estimated that more than 200 booths featuring beauty and fashion products will be set up attracting about 20,000 visitors,” he said.



With the theme “Inspiration of fashion and beauty of the times”, the festival will be the biggest event in the country featuring beauty and fashion products and designers.



The collections will be shown off by the top 30 contestants of the Superstar Kid Models 2019 contest and other leading models such as Supermodel Vietnam 2008 Vo Hoang Yen, Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh and First Runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014 Huyen My.



During the press conference, 20 designers gave a sneak peak of their collections including ao dai (traditional long robe), kid’s clothes, gowns, wedding dresses, menswear and womenswear. This is the first time costumes used in hau dong (trance ritual of Mother Goddesses worship) and royal costumes of the Nguyen Dynasty to will be modelled.



Designer Huong Trinh will introduce Hollywood Fashion and Beauty collection including dresses made from South Korean fabric with patterns painted by hands.



Designer Vu Lan Anh, owner of La Sen Vu brand, will wow audiences with a collection of ao dai with patterns drawn by paints, inks and crayons printed on the fabric.



“This is the first time a collection of costumes used in hau dong performed at a fashion show, they all meet the criteria of tradition, creativity and aesthetics,” said artisan Nguyen Duc Hien. “I hope the presence of the costumes will help international audiences understand more about the traditional culture and religion of Vietnam."



Apart from the fashion show, the festival also includes talks on fashion, beauty and hair; a contest for child models, a ceremony for the Vietnam Hairstylist Awards 2019 and the Best Fashion Designer final round.



The festival will be jointly held by the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), the Vietnam Exhibition Fair Centre and N Group Media./.

VNA