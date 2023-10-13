Politics Vietnamese Party delegation on RoK visit Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is leading a Vietnamese Party delegation to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 11-15 for a working trip.

Politics President hails Nigerian Ambassador’s tenure in Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong commended outgoing Nigerian Ambassador Hassan Adamu Mamani for his successful tenure in Vietnam, which he said, contributed to promoting bilateral ties, at a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on October 13.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Chongqing city promote cooperation Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan on October 13 received Deputy Mayor of China's Chongqing city, Zhang Guozhi to discuss directions for promoting cooperation between the two localities in the coming time.