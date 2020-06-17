Society Hanoi determined to improve PAPI ranking Hanoi is taking action to improve administrative and governance efficiency in order to proactively meet the needs of local residents and thereby raise its Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) ranking in 2020 and the years to come.

Society Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Society People in central region encouraged to join AO press award The Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin (VAVA) held an event in Vinh city of the northern central province of Nghe An on June 16 to call for people in the central region to participate in a press award for reporting on Agent Orange and efforts to overcome the consequences of toxic chemicals used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.

Society Efforts requested to overcome consequences of earthquake in Lai Chau The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on June 16 issued an official message requesting joint efforts of various agencies to overcome consequences of a strong earthquake that hit the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau earlier on the day.