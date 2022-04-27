Int’l search volume for Vietnam tourism increases remarkably
Foreign visitors’ searches for trips to Vietnam have increased significantly since the reopening of the tourism sector, according to a report from Google Destination Insights.
Nha Trang is an ideal destination for international tourists. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Foreign visitors’ searches for trips to Vietnam have increased significantly since the reopening of the tourism sector, according to a report from Google Destination Insights.
The report from Google shows that the search volume for flights and accommodation has increased sharply by 25 to 50 percent since Vietnam fully reopened borders to tourists on March 15. This is the second highest growth rate in the world, behind Qatar with more than 75 percent.
From the beginning of April, keywords related to Vietnam's tourism, such as "Vietnam tourist", "Vietnam tourism", "Vietnam trip", "Vietnam travel” all increased at 100 percent to 350 percent on Google Trends.
People looking for tourism information in Vietnam mostly came from the US, Singapore, Philippines, Australia, India, the UK, and Canada.
International tourists are also interested in policies on visas, insurance, package tours and keywords "tourist visa Vietnam 2022", "travel insurance Vietnam trip", and "Vietnam tour".
Keywords such as "Saigontourist Vietnam", "Ho chi minh tourist", "Trang An", "Ha Long Vinpearl", "Nha Trang" were also frequently searched on Google.
It is considered a positive sign for Vietnam's tourism sector, especially as it is striving to regain growth momentum.
To promote tourism, the Government is making efforts to organise safe entertainment activities and to issue guidance on treatment of tourists infected with COVID-19 in order to provide friendly and safe tourism services.
Visa and tourism policies are also being reviewed to revive this sector.
Notably, the 31st SEA Games taking place from May 12 to 23 is expected to boost the tourism sector in Hanoi and other provinces by welcoming thousands of fans and tourists from the region and around the world./.