The expo features 210 booths from domestic travel firms and 50 others from foreign companies. It is hoped to offer a venue for travel agencies in and outside the country to set up tourism partnerships.



In the frameworks of the expo, symposiums, workshops and promotion tourism programmes will be arranged, aiming to seek solutions to strongly promote post-pandemic tourism rebound.

Vietnam welcomed 81 million domestic and foreign tourists in the first eight months of 2022, raking in an estimated over 15.1 billion USD.

The Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo, the largest and most established travel event in the Mekong Delta region, is scheduled for September 8 – 10 as part of the efforts to revive inbound tourism./.

VNA