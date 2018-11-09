An international workshop on cancer prevention and control was held in the central city of Da Nang on November 9, attended by leading Vietnamese and foreign experts in the field (Illustrative photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – An international workshop on cancer prevention and control was held in the central city of Da Nang on November 9, attended by leading Vietnamese and foreign experts in the field.



At the event, participants presented scientific research results in cancer prevention for Vietnamese people, training for doctors, the causes of the disease and the role of microbial ecosystem of the gastrointestinal tract in cancer treatment and metabolic disorders for people with obesity.



Professor Walter C. Willett from Harvard School of Public Health of the US said the workshop aims to bolster experience sharing in cancer control, including monitoring of cancer cases, and advances in cancer screenings and treatment.



Foreign experts from the US and Japan will work with Vietnamese scientists in various upcoming projects to enhance cancer control and seek sponsorship for research in Vietnam.



They will also bolster cooperation with and technological transfer for Vietnamese scientists in Duy Tan University in Da Nang, along with Hanoi-based Medical University and University of Science and Technology. Food chemistry and the role of the microbial ecosystem of the gastrointestinal tract will be included in the cooperation. -VNA